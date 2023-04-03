Maple Ridge city hall asks for public input on proposed budget

Financial plan calls for tax increase of 5.65 per cent, public feedback until April 14

Over the next two weeks, Maple Ridge city hall is asking residents to comment on the city’s draft 2023 budget, which calls for a tax increase of 5.65 per cent.

The public feedback process will also help shape the city’s budget communications, said a press release from city hall.

Following this week’s business plan presentations, council kicked off public input on a draft 2023 budget. Residents can have their say until April 14 on the Engage Maple Ridge platform at engage.mapleridge.ca.

“As a council, we’re committed to delivering on what matters to our residents, and this budget reflects that with a key focus on improving our services and infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community,” Mayor Dan Ruimy said. “The budget balances affordability with the impact of inflation, third-party cost increases and the need to establish a strong foundation for our future. We’ve taken a responsible approach by finding savings and efficiencies, maximizing grants and other revenues. I encourage everyone to review what’s planned for 2023 and share your thoughts with us.”

The budget will fund existing services, over $51 million in capital works and the following proposed enhancements to infrastructure through one-time costs and the proposed tax increase. The city lists budget highlights:

Site assessment and preliminary design for a fifth ice sheet.

A feasibility study for a new aquatics facility for the community.

A new city website, improved digital outreach and technology enhancements.

Two additional RCMP constables and civilian RCMP training coordination.

Two new bylaw officers conducting year-round park patrols and other duties.

Increased maintenance of city parks and green spaces including in the town centre.

Leadership summits on climate action, affordable housing and economic development.

Advancing the city’s reconciliation work with Indigenous partners,

Strategic communications, marketing and public engagement service enhancements.

A market analysis to enhance the city’s retail sector.

New community safety initiatives.

A sponsorship program to generate revenue for city events and activities.

Over $51M in capital improvements planned for 2023 include:

Planning for transportation improvements including the Abernethy Way extension and the 240 Street bridge crossing of Alouette River.

Investments in the active transportation network including multi-use paths, such as design of a new pathway from 216 to 220 St.

A new water park and other improvements to Maple Ridge Park.

A new neighbourhood park at Pazarena Place.

Planning for Port Haney waterfront improvements including a new multi-use path.

Repaving 15 km of roads around the city.

The proposed 5.65 per cent property tax increase includes a 0.60 per cent investment in infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewer maintenance and rehabilitation. For the average residence valued at $985,700, the proposed tax rate represents a $134.37 increase for 2023 over 2022.

Each year’s property tax bill includes utility charges – flat user fees for recycling, water and sewer services that vary based on property type and service received. In 2023, utility charges rose a total of 5.03 per cent ($73.97).

A summary of all public feedback will be provided to council on April 25, when the financial plan bylaw will be presented to council for the first three of four readings.