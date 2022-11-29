Maple Ridge city hall recruiting for advisory committees

Maple Ridge city hall is recruiting members of the public to serve on its advisory committees, and the deadline to apply has been extended to Nov. 30.

“With the recent election cycle, engaged citizens may have been heavily engaged in the campaigns, and the hope is that the deadline extension will give people an opportunity to become involved in the community at the committee level, and share their expertise and passion for the community,” said Pardeep Purewal, the city’s senior manager of corporate communications and public engagement.

“The committees are also a great way for residents to have a say on issues that matter to them.”

Ideally, people who apply as a volunteer for a committee bring some expertise and knowledge about the subject area, added Purewal. The city is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds, so that committees mirror the diversity in Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Ruimy and his Better Maple Ridge team sweep into city hall

The 15 committees include:

• Agricultural Advisory Committee

• Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness

• Community Heritage Commission

For more information and to apply, visit mapleridge.ca/123 or email committeeclerk@mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: B.C. forecasts surplus of $5.7 billion, but ‘shock rebound’ may not last: minister

maple ridgePitt Meadows