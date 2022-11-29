City Hall seeks more applicants for advisory committees. (The News files)

City Hall seeks more applicants for advisory committees. (The News files)

Maple Ridge city hall recruiting for advisory committees

Deadline extended for applications until Nov. 30

Maple Ridge city hall is recruiting members of the public to serve on its advisory committees, and the deadline to apply has been extended to Nov. 30.

“With the recent election cycle, engaged citizens may have been heavily engaged in the campaigns, and the hope is that the deadline extension will give people an opportunity to become involved in the community at the committee level, and share their expertise and passion for the community,” said Pardeep Purewal, the city’s senior manager of corporate communications and public engagement.

“The committees are also a great way for residents to have a say on issues that matter to them.”

Ideally, people who apply as a volunteer for a committee bring some expertise and knowledge about the subject area, added Purewal. The city is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds, so that committees mirror the diversity in Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Ruimy and his Better Maple Ridge team sweep into city hall

The 15 committees include:

• Agricultural Advisory Committee

• Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness

• Community Heritage Commission

For more information and to apply, visit mapleridge.ca/123 or email committeeclerk@mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: B.C. forecasts surplus of $5.7 billion, but ‘shock rebound’ may not last: minister

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests
Next story
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council

Just Posted

City Hall seeks more applicants for advisory committees. (The News files)
Maple Ridge city hall recruiting for advisory committees

Sewer system work downtown will cause traffic delays on Lougheed Highway. (Google/Special to the News)
Lane closures coming on Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland, beginning late Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 29). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snowfall warnings issued across Lower Mainland, with up to 35 cm expected

Ben Cadiz (right) led Hammond Elementary School to its first boys volleyball district championship win in the school’s history. (Hammond Elementary Twitter/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school wins boys volleyball district championship for first time ever