Maple Ridge continues cat spay and neuter program

The City of Maple Ridge has renewed its commitment to assist the Maple Ridge branch of the B.C. SPCA with its cat spay and neuter program for two more years.

The program is meant to help low-income residents, according to the city.

“With this generous funding from the city, we are able to resume our low-income program for residents of Maple Ridge, and Katie’s Place can ensure feral cat colonies are kept under control,” said Krista Shaw, manager at the Maple Ridge Branch.

The city originally provided funding to the branch in 2013. The program fixed 609 cats between 2013 and 2016, including 90 feral cats that were trapped, neutered and returned to their territory in partnership with Katie’s Place.

“Spaying and neutering more than 600 cats in the community resulted in significant successes. Intake of cats at the B.C. SPCA Maple Ridge branch declined by 28.5 per cent from the year before the program began, with kitten intake specifically down by 51 per cent,” Shaw added.

“Continuing the program ensures we maintain this success and prevent cat overpopulation from getting out of control.”

Cat guardians who meet the low-income guidelines for the program and live in the City of Maple Ridge can visit the B.C. SPCA Maple Ridge branch at 10235 Jackson Road to receive a free spay/neuter voucher, or contact the branch for more details at 604-463-9511.

• For more information: Krista Shaw, branch manager, SPCA Maple Ridge Branch, 604-345-2382, kshaw@spca.bc.ca.