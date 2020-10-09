Maple Ridge council has prohibited more vape stores in the city. (Black Press files)

Maple Ridge council prohibits more vape stores

Four existing stores vape shops will be grandfathered under new regulations

There are four vape stores in Maple Ridge, but there won’t be more, after city council placed restrictions on future outlets.

The prohibition on any future vape retail stores, where it is the principal use, follows a May, 2020 city staff report about the implications around vaping and health concerns, particularly for youth.

Coun. Judy Dueck said vape stores are also facing stricter regulations about how they present their products, and what is in their products.

READ ALSO: Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

The city report noted there are four outlets in the town centre – Haney Vape Supply, Maria’s Vapor Emporium, Vapor Guru and Vape Street – and all appear to offer flavours that would be attractive to youth.

Those four existing stores will be grandfathered into the new prohibition, but if they close, they may not be replaced, she said.

Dueck said the goal of Fraser Health’s initiative is to prevent people from starting to vape.

The veteran councillor, who is in her fifth term at city hall, said it is rare for council to ban a business. They have created a special zone for businesses in the past, such as sex shops, in the past. However, the city must provide an opportunity for vaping because it is a legal product, she said.

She noted some users consider it a healthier alternative to smoking.

“It’s not up to me to make that determination. I’m not a physician. But I do appreciate you can have too many stores of one kind.”

Vaping devices are generally considered to have fewer health impacts than cigarette smoking, noted the staff report. “Due to the recent introduction of these devices, however, their long-term health impacts are not yet fully understood.”

The report noted cigarette use has been in decline since 2015 in Canada and internationally, but vaping “threatens to undermine these improved public health outcomes.” Staff referenced concerns by The Heart and Stroke Foundation, health authorities and the Union of BC Municipalities.

“A serious concern is the rapidly increasing use of these devices among youth and previous non-smokers. For this reason, recent initiatives made at federal and provincial levels seek to deter non-smokers who are at risk of starting to use these devices.”

Coun. Ryan Svendsen said local schools are concerned students can use vape products discretely, and consume high levels of nicotine. Vaping products cannot legally be sold to anyone under 19 in B.C.

“This is about making it less visible for kids, as far as we do know the health risks,” he said.

READ ALSO: Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law
Next story
Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Just Posted

Alleged sex offender Olson released on bail

Henning, also from Maple Ridge, to court on child porn charges

Maple Ridge council prohibits more vape stores

Four existing stores vape shops will be grandfathered under new regulations

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society expecting registrations to double

A drive-through event being planned for those who want to donate

Online map of Golden Ears could lead to helicopter rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue warns about dangerous ‘trail’

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Most Read