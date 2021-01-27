MLA Bob D’Eith

MLA Bob D’Eith

Maple Ridge councillor calls out province on homelessness

MLA says he has been willing to meet with the city, more addiction treatment coming

A Maple Ridge city councillor has publicly called out the province is not doing its job dealing with homelessness in the city.

Chelsa Meadus got attention in social media for her critical posts on Twitter. One of her Monday tweets featured a photo of a pothole alongside photos showing people sleeping on a floor and of a makeshift homeless camp, with captions saying “This is my fault” over the hole in the road, and “This is not my fault,” over the people sleeping in public.

“Maple Ridge is drowning trying to do prov work with no $,” she said in the tweet.

On Wednesday she added to the online conversation: “Let me be clear, the province tried to house their way out of an addiction and mental health crisis in Maple Ridge, pure failure. Treatment, integrated drug court, mental health beds. You see somebody who needs a home – I see somebody who desperately needs medical intervention.”

Meadus, who ran for the BC Liberal Party in the last provincial election, said in an interview with Black Press the province should be repaying the city $1.4 million it spent dealing with the Anita Place homeless camp, tackling what she terms a provincial problem. The tent city opened in May 2017 and closed in September 2019.

READ ALSO: Homeless camp costs total $2.8 million

“I’m not going to let it go,” said Meadus. “$1.4 million to Vancouver is not much. $1.4 million to Maple Ridge is a tax increase. It’s owed to us.”

Meadus said she is halfway through a two-year term, and has not seen the province live up to its promises to help deal with homelessness and addiction. There has only been low barrier housing units created, which have not addressed addiction and crime, she said.

“I don’t think they are successful. I don’t see the wraparound services,” said Meadus.

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who defeated Meadus in the provincial election, said cities can’t make homelessness is a wholly provincial issue.

“To say council has no role in that… of course they have a role,” he said.

“We have been willing and able to work with the city since 2017.”

D’Eith said an NDP election promise was to add addiction treatment beds in Maple Ridge, which has also been a stated priority of the city in dealing with these issues.

READ ALSO: There’s help for South Asian men wrestling with drug addiction in Surrey

D’Eith said he has been working toward a positive start to the new term of government, and called Meadus’ comments disappointing.

“I look forward to meeting with the city, and I know (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA) Lisa Beare wants to meet with the city.”

D’Eith said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden has been positively dealing with the provincial government on COVID issues, and “that’s opened doors for us on other issues.”

He said the province had no say in the decision to post security guards around Anita Place or other steps taken by Maple Ridge city hall, and isn’t responsible for the $1.4 million in costs Meadus says are owed the city..

“We could have resolved the camp a lot earlier if we had provided housing,” he said.

There had been a lot of controversy in selecting a location for supportive housing, before the province selected sites on Royal Crescent and Burnett Street.

According to BC Housing, there was significant financial support for the city. Municipalities are responsible for costs incurred on their property. That said, BC Housing does provide financial support on a case-by-case basis. In Maple Ridge, the province spent $1.7 million to help clean up the camp, and help people who were living there. This was for cleanup costs, security, helping people move from the camp, additional shelter costs, outreach and rent supplements, according to the ministry.

In addition, the province has invested roughly $25 million to build the two new supportive housing projects, and continues to provide operating subsidies for these buildings.

In addition, the province provided the city with $220,000 to help with costs of managing the camp in 2017 and 2018.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilHomelessnessmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization
Next story
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Just Posted

Coun. Chelsa Meadus
Maple Ridge councillor calls out province on homelessness

MLA says he has been willing to meet with the city, more addiction treatment coming

Maple Ridge city hall recently conducted a citizen satisfaction survey.
Homelessness and poverty detracting from quality of life in Maple Ridge

Citizen survey shows more than three quarters of residents are satisifed

The intersection at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway (Google)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

A local man has contacted the city and road contractor with concerns to no avail

Juanita Belle Savege turns 100 on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Long-time Pitt Meadows teacher and realtor turns 100

Drive-by celebration for the centenarian on Saturday, Jan. 30

The annual call for applications for the Canada Summer Jobs program will remain open until January 29, 2021. (Pixabay)
Still time for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows businesses to sign up for Canada Summer Jobs program

Public and private sector employers eligible for 75 per cent wage subsidy reimbursement

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Royal B.C. Museum conservator Megan Doxsey-Whitfield kneels next to a carved stone pillar believed to have significance as a First Nations cultural marker by local Indigenous people. The pillar was discovered on the beach at Dallas Road last summer. Museum curatorial staff have been working with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives to gain a clearer picture of its use. (Photo courtesy Royal BC Museum)
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Discussion underway with the Esquimalt and Songhees about suitable final home for the artifact

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

Abbotsford woman, 29, wasn’t injured in either incident

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Most Read