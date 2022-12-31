Maple Ridge displays Rain Enlightens Hummingbird Illumination until Jan. 6

A still image from the City of Maple Ridge video about the Rain Enlightens Hummingbird Illumination. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to light up their winter with the Rain Enlightens Hummingbird Illumination, which is on display until Jan. 6 in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park.

The city also announced a new video about the custom art design.

The display was unveiled as part of the official opening of the 2022 GLOW Maple Ridge launch on Nov. 25. This new illumination, designed by Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre, is the first custom illumination for the city’s annual light display.

“I chose a hummingbird because I have a connection with them and their unique attributes,” explained Pierre. “They are the only bird that can fly backwards, and that ability fascinates me. I’m very excited to be part of this project and this is a very unique opportunity to reach out as part of the reconciliation work happening in the community.”

Pierre was joined by his family and friends from the Katzie First Nation for the unveiling. He explained how the design went from his iPad through to the finished panels with the collaboration of a team that works closely with him. He also welcomed some young eco-action students whose art is included in the finished designs.

To commemorate the occasion, the City of Maple Ridge, with funding support from the Province of BC, produced a video to explain the significance of the display to the community. The project started in spring of 2022 when the city tourism office brought together a group of eco-action students from Thomas Haney Secondary School and Pierre. The group met in Kanaka Creek Regional Park where Pierre led the students on a tour to identify native plants that have been traditionally used for food, medicine and cultural rituals for the first people of these lands.

The students later created drawings for Pierre to incorporate as etches into the new illumination display, which was produced for the Glow Maple Ridge seasonal illumination event. The display and three panels featuring hummingbirds are now displayed in the front window of the ACT Arts Centre and Theatre, overlooking Memorial Peace Park and the Glow Maple Ridge illuminations.

“The inspiration behind the project was to bridge a connection between my Katzie ancestry, our youth and the land that we all share. That connection with youth made my heart sing and inspired me,” added Pierre.

