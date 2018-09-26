Firefighters train at the Justice Institute of B.C.’s Maple Ridge campus. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge donates fire truck to Justice Institute

JIBC offers training to Ridge firefighters, accepts retired truck

Maple Ridge council has approved the donation of a retired fire truck from the Maple Ridge Fire Department to the Justice Institute of BC’s (JIBC) Maple Ridge campus, and will in return recieve firefighter training.

“The JIBC runs a specialized world class training facility located here in Maple Ridge. First responders from across Canada and around the world received advanced training that allows them to deal with a huge array of fire emergency and rescue scenarios,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read. “Council is pleased to be able to assist them with this important work with the donation of our retired fire truck.”

“In return, JIBC has offered training time to Maple Ridge firefighters indicative of the strong working relation we have developed,” said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner. “We thank Council for endorsing the donation.”

