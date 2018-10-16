Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4 up for final vote

$15-million building will cover growing east side

One of the last acts of an expiring Maple Ridge council will be to give the final stamp of approval to a project long within the works of city hall.

Council, at its meeting Tuesday, is to vote on final reading for rezoning a site at 11240 – 238th St. to allow construction of Fire Hall No. 4.

The new hall is proposed for the 10-acre site at 112th Avenue and 238th Street in the fast-growing north Albion neighbourhood.

Fire Hall No. 4 has been in the works for almost two decades and now carries a price tag of about $15 million.

Part of that sum, $6 million, has previously been approved for borrowing and will be paid off through the fire department capital acquisition reserve. A lump sum of $8.6 million will be paid directly from that same reserve, while $388,000 will come from the city’s capital works reserve.

A new firefighter training centre, as well as a computer server room for the city’s information technology will be part of the project, which is part of the earthquake resistant building.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Howard Exner said if the project passes final reading, the goal is to have the building open sometime in 2020.

Once open, 20 paid-on-call firefighters will staff the new building, helping improve fire department response times to the eastern part of Maple Ridge.

“It’s an important piece of infrastructure. It’s a fire hall. It’s also a training centre, which will allow our career crews a better place to practise and hone their skills.” Exner said.

The building will also contain a city’s computer room, as well as a conservation area and a firefighters public park as an attraction to the surrounding community.

“It’s a pretty significant investment by the city on very critical … infrastructure that ranges all the way from emergency response to environment on the other side,” Exner said.

The first reading for the bylaw came to council in April, followed by a public hearing in September followed by third reading on Sept. 25. Only one person spoke at the public hearing.

Previous story
BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools
Next story
Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Just Posted

Robbie: Common sense in council decisions

#MRvotes2018: ‘Public safety is my number one priority.’

Priebe: What’s best for people of Maple Ridge

#MRvotes2018: Wants to ensure quality of life

Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4 up for final vote

$15-million building will cover growing east side

Pennykid: Land manager wants to limit costly suburban sprawl

#MRvotes2018: Bring in more doctors, be creative on housing

Svendsen: Follow example of Pitt Meadows, Port Moody

#MRvotes2018: Calling for equal enforcement of laws

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

5 to start your day

Vancouver police chief says they’re ‘ready’ for legal pot, cyclist struck in Surrey and more

Most Read