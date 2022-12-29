Maple Ridge firefighters douse bungalow fire

Maple Ridge firefighters attended a house fire on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News) Maple Ridge firefighters attended a house fire on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News) Maple Ridge firefighters attended a house fire on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Firefighters raced to a house fire on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Maple Ridge.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. for a fire in a residence that had been boarded up along Dewdney Trunk Road, near the junction of 216 Street.

Smoke was billowing from windows and the roof of the single storey bungalow.

Neighbours say the house was being used despite being boarded up, and one neighbour said they thought it was a drug house.

It appears there was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters are doing a thorough search of the house. Currently the cause of the fire is unknown.

