Maple Ridge firefighters held a car wash to raise money for burn victims on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters held a car wash to raise money for burn victims on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters raise $6,000 for burn survivors

Saturday’s car wash brings in more than expected for Burn Fund

Firefighters in Maple Ridge held a car wash on Saturday to raise money for the Burn Fund, and collected a whopping $6,000.

“That was more than I was expecting – think it’s the best we’ve ever done,” said assistant chief Nick Virs, who said the event has typically raised $3-$5,000.

He said all proceeds will be given to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund, which offers support to burn survivors. That includes Burn Camp which is offered free to young burn victims, and is coming up this month in Squamish.

READ ALSO: B.C. adds 3 cancers to coverage for firefighters

Virs was one of about 40 firefighters with Maple Ridge Fire Rescue who donated their time on Saturday at the Ridge Church, where the car wash was held. The firefighters would make impressively short work of a car wash, as about ten with would suds a vehicle at a time with brushes and rags, and then fire hose teams would give it a good rinse.

Virs estimates the average donation about $20, and that the firefighters washed approximately 300 vehicles on the day.

The fire department has not held the annual car wash fundraiser in recent years, due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: 911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send ambulance

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersmaple ridge

 

Maple Ridge firefighters held a car wash to raise money for burn victims on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters held a car wash to raise money for burn victims on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Enshrining UNDRIP, health-care transfers highlight day 1 of premiers talks in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Just Posted

Brett Kujala seen scoring against the Nanaimo Timbermen in Maple Ridge earlier this year. The Timbermen beat the Burrards in overtime on Sunday. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Burrards lose pair of games on Vancouver Island

Maple Ridge firefighters held a car wash to raise money for burn victims on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge firefighters raise $6,000 for burn survivors

The new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall, pictured here in an architect’s drawing, will also have an Emergency Operations Centre. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gets grant for emergency preparedness

During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)
Meat draws pay off for refugees and hungry