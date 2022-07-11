Maple Ridge firefighters raise $6,000 for burn survivors

Saturday’s car wash brings in more than expected for Burn Fund

Firefighters in Maple Ridge held a car wash on Saturday to raise money for the Burn Fund, and collected a whopping $6,000.

“That was more than I was expecting – think it’s the best we’ve ever done,” said assistant chief Nick Virs, who said the event has typically raised $3-$5,000.

He said all proceeds will be given to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund, which offers support to burn survivors. That includes Burn Camp which is offered free to young burn victims, and is coming up this month in Squamish.

Virs was one of about 40 firefighters with Maple Ridge Fire Rescue who donated their time on Saturday at the Ridge Church, where the car wash was held. The firefighters would make impressively short work of a car wash, as about ten with would suds a vehicle at a time with brushes and rags, and then fire hose teams would give it a good rinse.

Virs estimates the average donation about $20, and that the firefighters washed approximately 300 vehicles on the day.

The fire department has not held the annual car wash fundraiser in recent years, due to COVID-19.

