Maple Ridge gets Canada-wide award for website portal

City was recognized for its new website recently. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge has received national recognition for its Open Government Portal from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators.

The city received the 2018 CAMA Willis Award for Innovation, during the national conference in Fredericton, N.B.

“The true innovation of the platform lives in the values on which it was built: increasing community engagement, promoting transparency, and gaining business value from data,” said a release from the association.

“Not only can citizens download the data, but they can also use the interactive portal to delve into it on their own in a way that is quick and intuitive. Set to disrupt local government data administration, the … Open Government Portal is a novel approach for how citizens and local governments can gain value from municipal data.”

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said that a group of dedicated volunteers, the citizen’s representative working group, developed 58 recommendations which led to the portal.

“The final Open Government Portal exceeded our expectations and propelled our community into a leadership position in the field,” Read said in a city release.