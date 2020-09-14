Maple Ridge indoor pools to reopen for fall season

Swimmers can take advantage of the leisure centre pools starting Sept. 28

Maple Ridge residents who enjoy a good dip will be pleased to hear the leisure centre’s pools will be reopening soon.

The pools will be open starting September 27 with safety measures in place that align with public health orders, and B.C.’s restart plan.

Like many other public facilities, the reopening for the pool will be done gradually.

The first stage will include providing registered access to lane and leisure swimming, Aquafit and swim club training.

For those interested in swimming lessons, an update is expected later in the fall.

The City of Maple Ridge’s health and wellness manager, Crista Balatti, said access to community amenities such as the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre (MRLC) are key to ensuring residents can remain active and healthy during the pandemic.

“Our aquatics team has developed a comprehensive safety plan to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19,” she said.

“In addition to requiring registration for all activities, the safety plan also outlines new procedures surrounding physical distancing, mandatory health screenings, facility capacity and sanitization.”

Ballatti said the new procedures will change the typical pool experience, but noted that are necessary to ensure the pools reopen as safely as possible.

“We will continue to evaluate updates from the PHO and local health authority on a regular basis and will work towards a full facility reopening when it is safe to do so.”

The reopening of the indoor pool at the MRLC will complement a variety of registered programs and services including the fitness centre, gymnasium and indoor group fitness programming that reopened earlier this summer.

Registration for drop-in pool activities will begin September 20 at 8:00 am – both online (mapleridge.ca/1484), and over the phone (604-467-7422).

Starting in October, registration for all fall drop-in activities will be on a month-by-month basis.

Learn more at mapleridge.ca/1452, where the schedule of registered pool drop-in activities, an FAQ, registration information, a copy of the safety plan, and more can be found.



