Maple Ridge lifts fire ban

The Maple Ridge Fire Department has lifted the fire ban effective Friday.

Recent rains and cool weather have resulted in a reduction in the forest fire danger rating for the region, and meant fewer calls for grass fires for local firefighters.

Although fire danger ratings have declined in much of the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with the Maple Ridge Outdoor Burning Regulation.

The campfire ban has also been lifted for most areas of the Coastal Fire Centre, meaning many campers on the Labour Day Weekend will be able to roast marshmallows. The area affected includes the southern coastal mainland.

The fire ban may still be in place in some communities in the province, and the Maple Ridge Fire Department advises travellers to take the time to learn what the fire regulations are, if you leave our community, and to be safe.

