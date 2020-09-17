Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

A Maple Ridge man and Port Coquitlam woman are before the courts facing multiple child pornography charges.

Carl Douglas Henning, 40, and Amber Lea Davies were in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday, and among their charges are agreeing to or arranging sexual offences against a child.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the Coquitlam RCMP said that is not a charge police in his city have often investigated.

The co-accused are also charged with possession of child pornography, importing or distributing child pornography, and making or publishing child pornography.

McLaughlin said these charges arise from alleged offences that took place in Maple Ridge in December of 2019, and an additional charge was added after an offence on April 1, 2020. They were investigated jointly by officers from Coquitlam and Ridge Meadows RCMP detachments.

McLaughlin said police carefully looked at the evidence, and found there was “no evidence of a broader risk to the public” during the investigation, or there would have been a public notification.

Henning was found guilty of importing or distributing child pornography in 2013, on charges relating to an offence in October 2011 in Pitt Meadows.

The pair, whom McLaughlin said are not known to be a domestic couple living together, are scheduled to appear in court in Port Coquitlam again on Oct. 7.

A ban on publication is in place to protect the identity of victims in the case.



