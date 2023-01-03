Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members

The museum has several major goals planned for the new year

The Maple Ridge Museum is on the lookout for new members as it prepares for the 2023 season.

Shea Henry, executive director of the museum, said that the continued existence of the museum is largely dependent on how many members the museum has.

“The Maple Ridge Historical Society relies on memberships from community members to survive,” she said. “Societies are member-driven organizations that exist only so long as there are members supporting them.”

Henry credits the support from the society’s members and the community at large for the many accomplishments that the museum achieved in 2022, which include:

• Seven new temporary exhibits

• A renovation of the museum’s main gallery space and permanent exhibits

• Dozens of community events such as Paranormal Nights and monthly walking tours

• The launch of the Museum on the Move community outreach program

• Allowing public access to the community archives in the newly renovated Brickyard Office building

In the new year, Henry and the rest of the museum staff have several key goals in mind for what they would like to accomplish, with the support of the new and existing members.

“In 2023, we will develop a Heritage Today exhibit at the museum where we will tell the diverse stories and histories of the people who make up Maple Ridge’s population in 2023,” said Henry.

They are also interested in expanding the Museum on the Move program to other parts of the community and start bringing the program into local schools.

An annual membership to the Maple Ridge Historical Society costs $20 per person or $25 per family.

“Your membership keeps us operating, not just financially, but as a registered society, not-for-profit, and charity,” said Henry.

More information is available at http://mapleridgemuseum.org/contact-2/join-us/.

