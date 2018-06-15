Location for supportive housing, homeless shelter now up to Maple Ridge council

Signs opposing the Burnett Street shelter and a trespass notice hang on the fence at the future site of the modular housing on Royal Crescent. (THE NEWS/files)

The provincial government has told the City of Maple Ridge that it now needs to find a place for a homeless shelter and supportive housing facility.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson wrote a letter to Mayor Nicole Read, expressing her disappointment with council’s May 22 decision to turn down the B.C. Housing and Salvation Army proposal for a supportive housing development and shelter on Burnett Avenue, and to outline “options for a path forward.”

“Since forming government in July 2017, we have been committed to working with the City of Maple Ridge to address homelessness. Everyone agrees that the current situation is not sustainable, and the proposal for supportive housing on Burnett Avenue was an opportunity to provide desperately needed homes and support services for some of the most vulnerable residents of Maple Ridge. Unfortunately, its rejection will further delay these homes and services,” Robinson wrote.

She referred to councillors’ statements about the need for a new model of housing, and said the NDP government has already implemented change in the approach to homelessness, which has been proposed for Maple Ridge.

“This new supportive housing model, Rapid Response to Homelessness, combines stable housing with 24/7 supports for residents that are delivered by skilled operators working in partnership with local health authorities, including Fraser Health,” Robinson said.

Read voted against the rezoning application, wanting such housing staffed with those qualified to deal with addictions and mental health issues.

“Until we see this as a health issue, it’s not going to work,” said Read at the May 22 meeting.

Robinson said in her letter that since the Rapid Response to Homelessness was implemented in September, more than 1,700 units have been developed through partnerships with communities in B.C.

“Our government remains committed to providing housing needed by people without homes in your community, as well. But providing that housing will require a willing partner in the local government. “

The province has promised $15 million for a homeless shelter and supportive housing facility in Maple Ridge.

Three locations in Maple Ridge have now been rejected for such a facility: the Quality Inn, in March 2016; 21375 Lougheed Highway, in December 2016; and Burnett St., last month.

Robinson said the Burnett St. location was selected after an “exhaustive search” by B.C. Housing.

“Given your council’s recent decision to reject the proposed housing there, our expectation now is that Maple Ridge identify one or more suitable locations for supportive and affordable housing options that you would be willing to support as a council.”

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith said the next move is city hall’s.

“The ball is definitely in the city’s court now – no question,” said D’Eith. “We need a partner, and once they identify a site the resources are there.”

D’Eith said it was particularly disappointing council defeated the rezoning application for the Burnett Street site at first reading, not even advancing the application by the province to a public hearing stage.

“It feels like we’ve taken another step back,” said D’Eith. “There’s people who need housing right now. There’s a crisis, and the government put significant resources on the table.”

He said other cities are eager to accept similar funding from the province, and in the other part of his riding, Mission, city council is working with Victoria to stop homelessness.

“There’s a partnership there, where we’re working together,” he said.

Robinson added the province will maintain its capital and operational funding commitments for affordable family and seniors housing in Maple Ridge.

Meanwhile, construction of 55 units of temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent will proceed “as quickly as possible.”

How quickly the other projects proceed “now rests in your hands as a council,” Robinson said.