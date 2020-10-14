Maple Ridge patios allowed to remain open for the winter

Must be winterized including covers, lighting and space heating

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program for city patios. (Black Press Media/files)

Temporary patio’s will be allowed to stay open in Maple Ridge providing they are winterized.

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and have extended the City’s expedited patio permitting process until Oct. 31, 2021.

Winterizing a patio can include adding covers, lighting and space heating and operators will be required to meet all applicable provincial health and safety standards for the construction and operation of these spaces, said Wendy Dupley, director of economic development.

“Restaurants, cafes and craft breweries are significant contributors to the local economy and play a crucial role in creating a dynamic, vibrant, social environment for residents and visitors alike in Maple Ridge,” Dupley said.

“Maintaining expedited permitting for patios and allowing them to be winterized will help these businesses offset some of the seating capacity they’ve lost to comply with COVID-19 operating restrictions,” she added.

The city will not charge permit fees on patio winterization applications and will continue to waive all permit fees for new, temporary outdoor patios.

So far, the city has approved all applications received using the expedited permitting process.

This decision follows the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch’s extension of temporary expanded service areas for patios until Oct. 31, 2021.



