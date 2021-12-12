Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows chamber gets new board

The new board of the Chamber of Commerce. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge lawyer Eric Mollema is the new president of the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce, as the chamber held its annual general meeting recently.

Mollema said the new chamber board will be focused on seeing businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has brought to their operations.

“We’re going to focus on the business of Maple Ridge business,” said Mollema. “We’re excited, after the COVID period, to get out there again, and work for our members.”

Mollema is a partner at Centra Lawyers, where his work includes franchise, corporate and commercial law. He grew up in South Africa, where he started his own successful law firm. He is also a longtime Rotarian, having served as president in Pretoria and for the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club. He also had a decade of military service, and holds the rank of captain.

The chamber executive includes vice-president Aaron Collins, treasurer Khalid Samim, secretary Alicia Peterson, past president Al Hogarth, and directors Caillie Hayes, Cynthia Hamilton, Michael Morris, Ken Holland and Jerry Kok.

One of the first orders of business for the Chamber in the new year will be the annual Business Excellence Awards Gala, which will take place on Feb. 5 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

“It’s good to get the community together, and recognize the quality of individuals, businesses and non-profits we have here,” said chamber executive director Mark Vosper.

Businesses have been nominated in categories including small, medium and large businesses of the year, community spirit of the year, business leader of the year, non-profit of the year and professional under 40.

Registration to attend the gala is now open online at business.ridgemeadowschamber.com

READ ALSO: Two local business associations under new leadership

READ ALSO: Travel, tourism sectors see glimmers of hope amid Omicron uncertainty

maple ridgePitt Meadows