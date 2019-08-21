Contributed Jacob Ursel, 10, and mom, Carla Ursel and dad, Steve Ursel, from Pitt Meadows, are riding the Music Express during opening weekend of the PNE Fair. PNE Fair is on now until Sept. 2.

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Fall exhibition heralds end of summer

It’s that time of year, the Pacific National Exhibition is on in Vancouver as summer winds down and fall and a new school year approaches. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are taking in some of the rides.

 

Contributed Ema Cho, 8 and dad Peter Cho, from Maple Ridge, are having the time of their lives riding the Music Express during opening weekend of the PNE Fair. PNE Fair is on now until Sept. 2.

