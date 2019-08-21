Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Contributed Jacob Ursel, 10, and mom, Carla Ursel and dad, Steve Ursel, from Pitt Meadows, are riding the Music Express during opening weekend of the PNE Fair. PNE Fair is on now until Sept. 2.

It’s that time of year, the Pacific National Exhibition is on in Vancouver as summer winds down and fall and a new school year approaches. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are taking in some of the rides.