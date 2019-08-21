Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

It’s that time of year, the Pacific National Exhibition is on in Vancouver as summer winds down and fall and a new school year approaches. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are taking in some of the rides.
Fall exhibition heralds end of summer
It’s that time of year, the Pacific National Exhibition is on in Vancouver as summer winds down and fall and a new school year approaches. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are taking in some of the rides.
First trilogy in epic fantasy series released this year
On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke
Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths
Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity
Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property
Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says
Nineteen local restaurants participate in annual Fork and Finger sampling event
Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022
Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables
The film is set to be released in April 2020
On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke
Harvesting and crafting botanicals to create beauty products
Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths
Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary
Client had booked him off an app