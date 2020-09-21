Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows’ riding candidate provides early reaction to Horgan election announcement

Chery Ashlie will look to face off against incumbent MLA Lisa Beare in this fall’s election. (Black Press photo)

With BC Premier John Horgan announcing a snap provincial election this morning, the seat for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows will once again be up for grabs.

Incumbent Lisa Beare of the NDP Party won the seat over Liberal Doug Bing by over 1,600 votes in the 2017, with Green Party candidate Alex Pope coming a distant third in the race.

As a first time MLA, Beare was given the honour of being named Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the province.

Her opponent for this election will be Liberal candidate Cheryl Ashlie, who said the decision to call the election was not surprising.

“[Horgan] knows his own government can’t stand on its own performance, so it is really clinging to the performance of Dr [Bonnie] Henry,” she said.

“If he calls the election now, he can really ride her coat tails, where if he waits until spring, or the proper election date of October, then his own merits and his government’s performance will be judged.”

Ashlie said she thinks it is irresponsible of the premier to call an election during a pandemic.

“You should not be putting your political gain ahead of the public’s safety,” she said. “It’s reckless government.”

Ashlie currently works as a project manager with the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice, which represents family physicians in the in-and-around the riding.

“I’m on the front line right now as doctors are trying to figure out how they’re going to handle the flu season and the next wave.

“We’re actively working on those response plans, and doctors have no time for aiding in a game plan for election preparation on top of that,” she said.

In the riding of Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows, Ashlie said she will be focused on issues such as homelessness, infrastructure, seniors services, advocating for better environmental standards, and addressing doctor shortage.

“I would really like to give the area the strong voice that I really feel has been lacking from Beare these last three years.”

MLA Beare was reached out to for comment, but could not be contacted by time of publication.

The BC NDP party have comment on Liberal claims the election is ‘risking our health’, however.

“The statement directly contradicts what public health officials have said about the safety of an election,” a press release sent out on Monday afternoon, said.

The party referenced a July 24 quote from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry too.

“We are working with them so that we are prepared as a province for whatever comes up, whether it be the fall, next spring, next year, and that elections can happen safely.”

Election day will be Saturday, October 24, 2020.



