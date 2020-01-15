Sledding at Jim Hadkiss Park in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed

More snow falls overnight.

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are closed today as snow again fell overnight, while traffic alerts are being issued.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm more is expected in Metro Vancouver today, according to Environment Canada.

“A Pacific front will continue to give snow to Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley this morning with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm forecast. The snow is expected to ease late this morning as the front moves northward,” says an alert.

Winds are also expected and, with wind chill, temperatures could drop to minus-13 C.

Meadowridge School is also closed, as are post-secondary institutions in the region.

Schools in Mission, Abbotsford Surrey, North Vancouver and Chilliwack are also closed.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 1 in the Lower Mainland due to limited visibility and slippery conditions.

Travel is not recommended.

According to TransLink, bus service is experiencing delays in most areas due to inclement weather.

“Please allow extra travel time and bundle up in anticipation of delays. We continue to salt and sand bus loops, parking lots and SkyTrain stations. Please use caution and watch for ice.”

Another two to four centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday night.

As many as 4,000 students were absent Monday as public schools remained open after a snow store Sunday evening, while a school bus crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge due to icy conditions.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board meeting on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Jan. 22 “due to inclement weather.”

 


