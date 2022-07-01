Maple Ridge pool will re-open July 18

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. (The News files) Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. (The News files) Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. (The News files) Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. (The News files) Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. (The News files)

Pool goers are being asked for patience and another two weeks out of the water.

It was confirmed late Friday afternoon that Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facility will not be reopening to the public until Monday, July 18.

An investigation by the city’s maintenance staff determined the source of the metal debris in some pool tanks was residue from cables connected to the decommissioned overhead speaker system on the structural beams above the pool decks, said Stephane Labonne, general manager of the parks, recreation, and culture department.

“The maintenance work to ensure that we have no further debris contamination of our aquatic facility is already underway,” he said.

“We know that this is inconvenient for our regular pool customers, and I want to assure everyone that we are moving as quickly as possible to deal with this unforeseen situation and get the doors open as quickly as possible, without compromise to safety of our guests,” said Labonne.

A two-week shutdown of the aquatics facility (which includes the lane pool, leisure pool and hot tub) will allow the maintenance team the ability to drain all of the pools, clean all of the overhead struts, do a full magnetic sweep of the pool tanks, then refill and chemically balance the water for customers to return on July 18, he said.

Recognizing the impact on pool users and the swim clubs, the regularly scheduled four-week maintenance shutdown in August and September has been cancelled, Labonne explained.

Instead, and all other planned maintenance will be done during this emergency two-week shutdown.

“We recognize that this has disrupted lessons, swim clubs and people’s social use of the aquatic centre, and our staff will work with customers to ensure that refunds, credits, and membership extensions are offered as appropriate,” said Labonne.

“Eliminating the four-week shutdown in August and September will enrich the programming we can offer during that period. Our staff are also working on updated schedules for the Hammond outdoor pool to reduce the impacts on some of our group programming.”

Residents can find a link to the MRLC Aquatics Facility Closure FAQ at mapleridge.ca/1452. The temporary schedules for the Hammond Outdoor Pool can be found at mapleidge.ca/2446.

