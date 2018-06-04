Maple Ridge protesters urge feds to halt purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline

More than 50 rallies were held across Canada.

Protesters chanted outside of Liberal MP Dan Ruimy’s office in Maple Ridge on Monday in a response to the federal government’s announcement to buy the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

More than 50 rallies were held across Canada outside of MP offices Monday as a National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.

Protesters opposed more than just construction and are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind plans of purchasing the pipeline.

Mike Gildersleeve, organizer of the Maple Ridge protest, said the idea of the federal government investing in a pipeline is unacceptable.

“This is not just in a little corner of a country, it’s not just B.C. Right across the country people recognize that climate leaders do not build pipelines,” he said at Ruimy’s office, at 22369 Lougheed Highway.

The federal government said it costs $4.5 billion to buy the existing pipeline.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said Ottawa will cover up to $12 billion for an expansion that would triple the 65-year-old pipeline’s capacity to bring oil sands crude from Alberta to B.C.

The Raging Grannies, seniors’ environmental group, also criticized the federal buyout at Monday’s protest.

Oosha Ramsoondar, a member of the group, said her biggest concerns are for the environment and future generations.

“Should there be one oil spill on our coast, it would destroy the whole coastline. This will affect the orcas, the eagles, the salmon. It will destroy our industries.”

Ruimy, MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, was in Ottawa and unavailable for comment.

1) Protesters rallied outside of Liberal MP Dan Ruimey’s office. (Miranda Fatur/Contributor)

Mother and Maple Ridge resident Erin Toner holds out an anti-pipeline sign during a protest of the Liberal government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline outside Pitt Meadows Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy’s office Monday afternoon. Protests were held across the country. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Joyce Murray, front, protests the federal government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline outside Pitt Meadows Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy’s office Monday afternoon. Protests were held across the country. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)