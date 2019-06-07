Supt. Jennifer Hyland wishes high school grads the best, recently. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge RCMP wish high school grads the best

Life requires constant decision making, says top cop

Ridge Meadows RCMP are wishing the graduating students of 2019 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the very best as they begin their journey outside of high school.

Local police recently visited secondary schools recently and Supt. Jennifer Hyland delivered some inspiring messages.

Hyland told students that when they were younger, decisions were made for them. But as they enter adulthood, “Your whole life you will have to make decisions.”

And what students may want to do now at age 18 may not be what they’re doing later in life.

“So it’s OK if you don’t know what you want to do right now and it’s OK if your path changes,” she said.

She said one colleague gave her a quote to help her make decisions.

“Wrong is always wrong, even if everybody is doing it.

“And right is always right, even if nobody is doing it. And so today, we hope you choose right,” Hyland said.

“This is a milestone time in the lives of our emerging adults and the Ridge Meadows RCMP wanted to recognize and honour their achievements of completing this part of their journey and wish them every success and happiness in the next stage of their lives,” RCMP said in a release.


Ridge Meadows RCMP address grad 2019 classes. (Contributed)

Most Read