Maple Ridge recruiting directors for 2024 BC Summer Games

Mike Keenan, president of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, and vice-president Tom Bowen put up one of two event flags outside Maple Ridge city hall Monday as Mayor Mike Morden looks on. The games were cancelled due to COVID-19. (The News Files)

The City of Maple Ridge is taking important steps as the host city of the 2024 BC Summer Games, in recruiting leading volunteers.

The Games will take place from July 18 to 21, 2024. More than 3,000 athletes, coaches and sporting officials from across the province will come together in Maple Ridge to represent their region, competing in a variety of summer sports.

The city is recruiting volunteers for the board of directors that will organize and deliver the Games.

“This will be Maple Ridge’s third time hosting the BC Summer Games and each time there’s been an incredible legacy of volunteerism and sports excellence that has helped propel our youth to the national and international stage,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy.

“The 2024 BC Summer Games Board of Directors will lead a team of hundreds of volunteers to ensure that all the participants who make their way to Maple Ridge next summer head home with incredible memories of their athletic competition and the hospitality of our community.”

The city had been selected to host the Games in the summer of 2020. However, by March of that year, it was announced that the COVID-19 pandemic would force cancellation. The Games were awarded to the city for next summer instead.

“The community of Maple Ridge has shown time and time again that it will rise to the occasion and provide an exceptional experience for BC’s young athletes, and that success begins with a strong board of directors,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. “The Games represent a chance to create a lifetime of memories not just for the participants, but for the hundreds of volunteers who come together to deliver a remarkable and unique event.”

Applications for the board of directors volunteer positions can be submitted online by April 16 at 4 p.m. at www.mapleridge.ca/summergames.

Available director roles include access control, accommodations, administration, ceremonies and special events, food services, friends of the games, logistics, marketing, medical services, participant and volunteer services, protocol, sport, technology and transportation.

“One of the greatest assets of Maple Ridge is our incredible volunteers and I encourage anyone with a background in these roles to apply,” noted Ruimy.

The city, in conjunction with the BC Summer Games Society, has appointed a nomination committee to review the applications and provide recommendations to council at the end of May. The committee will select directors that represent the diversity of the community to lead the planning of the Games, said a city press release.

In addition to the director roles, the nomination committee will select the president and vice-president positions to oversee the leadership team.

The BC Winter Games will kick off this week, March 23-26, in Greater Vernon.

To learn more about the Games see www.bcgames.org.