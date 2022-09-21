Maple Ridge school board candidate wants a better educational plan for students

Brian Dominick, middle, is running as a Maple Ridge candidate for school board. (Special to The News)

Enhanced communication between parents and schools and a better educational plan for students are top priorities for a Maple Ridge school board candidate running in the upcoming election.

Brian Dominick is running under the elector organization ParentsVoice BC, a group backing independent candidates for school board trustee that they say, “put the needs of students and families first”, and support “independent, families-first values”.

Dominick is a father of two and owner of an ebike and scooter shop in Maple Ridge.

If elected to school board he would also like to find ways to, “close gaps on important ‘life skills’ needed in today’s world”, and make sure students get daily physical education, exercise, he says, that is needed in the digital world.

“Knowledge is power and the education of our children should be our top priority in putting families first. If elected I will work hard to give parents their voice back to shape our children’s future in the right direction to ensure we are giving them the skills to thrive in community and be the best they can be reaching their full potential,” said Dominick.

Dominick explained that over the past seven years, his two boys have grown up in Maple Ridge, and he has coached their sports, working well with parents to achieve team goals. He said he has also worked with his son’s schools to “bridge gaps with sensitive situations such as bullying”.

Dominick earned a Marketing and Sales diploma from Langara College and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University.

He is also certified in Neuro Linguistic Programming, a psychology-based approach to mental health and wellness.

Dominick has worked for Napa Auto Parts as a regional manager responsible for 14 stores and a team of people in B.C. and the Yukon.

He has also worked for: WestJet Airlines in sales and marketing; with Brink’s Canada; and as a business manager with Acklands Grainger, one of Canada’s largest industrial suppliers, during which time, he says, he supported large projects like the Regina Bypass, several schools and hospitals across Canada, and most notably the Seaspan/DND Ship Building initiative for the military and coast guard.

READ MORE: Three electoral organizations working in Maple Ridge council election

ALSO: Affordable housing a top priority for voters in municipal election in Metro Vancouver

Dominick noted his accomplishments as a relationship manager, experienced in procurement, business management and operations. He also noted his strengths in: contract writing, negotiations, and implementation; marketing; sales; advertising; writing; and planning and organizing.

“The key to much of my success in the corporate world has been relationships and I hope to transcend those skills into this school trustee role to support our children with the voice of parents guiding me,” he said.

Dominick has volunteered with the Vancouver Police Department, the RCMP, the Canadian Life Boat Coast Guard Auxiliary, and as a soccer and hockey coach, along with the many other extra circular activities his children have participated in such as drama and martial arts.

“I will work hard to give parents their voice back to shape our children’s future in the right direction to ensure we are giving them the skills to thrive in community and be the best they can be reaching their full potential,” he said.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Board of Education is made up of five trustees representing Maple Ridge and two trustees representing Pitt Meadows. They are elected every four years at the same time as the mayor and city council for the two municipalities.

The election will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 15.