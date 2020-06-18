Maple Ridge spray parks open June 18

Spray parks in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are set to re-open June 18, 2020. (The News files)

Maple Ridge spray parks are open effective immediately, the City announced Thursday morning.

“Fraser Health has notified us that we are able to reopen spray parks,” the City said in a social media post.

The following Maple Ridge spray parks and smaller water features are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week:

Albion Sports Complex (23778 104 Ave.)

Maple Ridge Park (23200 132 Ave.)

Country Lane Estates North (24299 102A Ave.)

Country Lane Estates South (24399 101A Ave.)

Cedar Park (23735 132 Ave.)

Deer Fern Park (13393 236 St.)

Blaney Hamlet Park (13712 230A St.)

Firefighters Park (11240 238 St.)

The public is reminded to continue to physical distance, to not share another person’s equipment, and to wash ones hands regularly.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s indoor pools undergoes work during COVID shutdown

Spray parks are now added to a list of park amenities already open including: playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks, disc golf, running tracks, tennis courts, pickleball courts, sports fields, bike skills and lacrosse boxes.

“These amenities are now open for informal/casual use… we are not accepting bookings for organized practices or games at this time,” the City’s online post reads. “Sport organizers are to continue to hold off on arranging their usual activities until further notice.”

Also, portable washrooms are being reintroduced in parks and permanent public washroom facilities are reopening with enhanced cleaning protocols, the City says.

Facilities that remain closed include, the Hammond Outdoor Pool, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre and the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Meanwhile, City of Pitt Meadows announced Tuesday that the spray park at Harris Road Park (12474 Lougheed Hwy.) will be reopening on Thursday (June 18) and will remain open until September, weather permitting.

The spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pitt Meadows sports courts and outdoor amenities including tennis courts, sport courts, the skate park, BMX track and washrooms at Harris Road Park, Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and the BMX Track have been open to the public since May 23.

Playgrounds in Pitt Meadows reopened June 1.

For up to the date information visit www.mapleridge.ca/2408 or www.pittmeadows.ca/covid19.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Coronavirusmaple ridgeparks