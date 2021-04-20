Maple Ridge students help turn old tires into pet beds

Westview secondary art students and a Ridge Meadows Mountie have been creating beds for shelter animals by recycling tires.

Parminder Cruikshank, visual arts teacher at Westview, said she was pitched the project for her classes by school police liaison officer Const. Britteny George. The students recently painted 40 tires that are now bound for Endless Pawsabilities Rescue Society in Vancouver and the BC SPCA Chilliwack Branch and further distribution to animal shelters in need.

The tires are filled with straw and repurposed as sleeping arrangements for dogs and cats.

There have been four different Westview classes involved in the project, which she said will continue to fill the considerable demand. It was Cruikshank’s first time working with outdoor latex on rubber tires, but some students did a lot with the medium – perhaps inspired by the cause.

“The kids loved it. We’ve had lots of engagement in the school, and we had all ages,” said Cruikshank. “They got to create a piece of art that was a home for a pet.”

Fix Auto of Pitt Meadows donated the tires.

maple ridge

Most Read