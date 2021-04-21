Maple Ridge City Hall. (The News files)

Maple Ridge takes development services virtual

Building, planning and engineering services will be offered online only until end of the month

The City of Maple Ridge is taking development services virtual as of noon Tuesday (April 20).

Staff working in the department were exposed to COVID-19, so the city has opted to provide the services online, like it did last summer.

General manager of planning and development services Christine Carter said she wants to make sure customers know there was no risk to the public who have been to the department recently.

“The city’s COVID worksite safety plan was recently reviewed and approved by WorkSafeBC,” she said.

“This is a proactive move to support the safety of our customers and staff. Staff worked effectively for many months in 2020 using these virtual tools, so the transition today will happen quickly and we will work to mitigate any impacts on our customers.”

READ MORE: B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

READ MORE: VIDEO: Maple Ridge man gets commendation for assisting Mountie under attack

Ambassadors greeting and screening visitors at city hall will provide information to building, planning and engineering customers on how to access the virtual services, and the city’s finance counter will continue to be available for in-person transactions.

The planning and development services department hopes to have in-person visits available again starting on May 3 and will evaluate the situation, and report out on the availability of in-person services no later than April 30.

City Hallmaple ridge

