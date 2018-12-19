Uber is a year a way in B.C., if not more. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge tells premier, get going on Uber

Letter calls for ride sharing as soon as possible

Maple Ridge council has made it official – members want the provincial government to get moving on ride sharing.

Coun. Gordy Robson earlier introduced a motion asking that the city press the province on the issue.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena said last month introduced ride-sharing legislation allowing companies such as Uber or Lyft to operate, with people being able to apply for a licence by sometime next fall.

On Dec. 11, council unanimously voted to write to Premier John Horgan and Trevena to speed things up and allow ride-sharing as soon as possible.

“This is a service that citizens are demanding and one that is particularly important in a suburban community like ours. Ride-share services help fill gaps in public transit, taxi and limousine services and provide flexibility for our citizens who do not have access to a vehicle,” said Mayor Mike Morden in a release.

