COVID-19 has impacted many in-person events including how 2020 graduates celebrate the milestone. (Black Press Media File).

Maple Ridge to recognize 2020 grads with light display at Memorial Peace Park and community cheer

Community cheer scheduled for June 20 and light display available all month

City of Maple Ridge and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District will recognize the graduating class of 2020 with a special light display and community cheer, the city announced is a release on Thursday morning.

Mayor Mike Morden said he has been working with school board chair Korleen Carreras to coordinate an effort to “salute” the 2020 grad class.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows grads will be celebrating virtually this year

“COVID-19 has impacted events usually associated with graduation and we discussed ways the City can support their efforts and help mark this important milestone,” said Morden.

So on June 20 at 8:20 p.m. the city, alongside the school district, will celebrate this year’s grads with a community cheer in addition to a special month-long light display in Memorial Peace Park.

“I’m pleased to announce that economic development worked with the lighting supplier from our GLOW Maple Ridge Christmas displays who have graciously agreed to sponsor a ‘Grad 2020’ display in Memorial Peace Park,” Morden said. “As a City we are proud to recognize our graduates and I encourage citizens to support the movement towards a community cheer, like the one we do for front line workers, on Saturday, June 20 at 8:20 pm.”

READ MORE: Slow start for in-class instruction across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Decorations in the park will include popular elements from the winter 2019 display including the art tree, light tunnel and enhanced lighting on the Bandstand.

“The number and variety of lights will allow graduates and their families to take photos to mark the occasion while respecting physical distancing guidelines,” said Wendy Dupley, director of economic development.

The light display will be available in the park from June 5-30.

