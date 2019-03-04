Maple Ridge wants ideas on fibre optic

Seeking expressions of interest on light-speed communications

The City of Maple Ridge is asking for any partners interested in fibre optic. (THE NEWS/files) The City of Maple Ridge is asking for any partners interested in fibre optic. (THE NEWS/files)

The City of Maple Ridge wants to know if anyone wants to partner with it as it tries to spread out the tentacles of the fibre optic network throughout the city.

Maple Ridge wants to know if any private or non-profit entity, with the expertise, can help the city maximize the use of the latest in communications hardware, to help it determine if there’s enough interest to ask for competitive bids.

Maple Ridge so far has 22 kilometres of buried piping that can contain fibre optic cable and already has two kilometres of fibre optic that connects city buildings within the downtown.

Linking buildings with fibre optic, spares the city from incurring additional Internet or server charges.

The city achieved its 22 kilometres by installing the piping over the past several years any time it was suitable and a road was being dug up.

According to the city’s request issued in November 2018, “high-speed infrastructure is foundational for stimulating and supporting economic development and improving the life of City of Maple Ridge residents.”

The overall objective is to establish high-speed services for municipal and industrial sites and improve cost effectiveness for internet services to the entire community.

To increase its chances of finding a partner, the city has also avoided any long-term contracts for its telecom and its fibre optic network.

The city also owns several cellphone towers, some of which are leased out.

It wants to do is get an idea of what are the possibilities and if it’s worth going to a competitive bid process. It’s not prescribing any responses, it just wants to hear back in an attempt to get most innovative ideas.

“We don’t know what will come back,” said Christina Crabtree, chief information officer for the city.

Coquitlam requires communications companies to install fibre optic pipes for the municipality whenever installing its own.

An initial partnership in 2008 between the city and a private company dissolved and two previous requests for proposals had companies make pitches in which the city would take the risk if revenues dropped.

Previous story
Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day
Next story
Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Just Posted

Maple Ridge wants ideas on fibre optic

Seeking expressions of interest on light-speed communications

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Minister frustrated by housing issue in Maple Ridge

Comments at opening of housing in Vancouver

Love of Landscapes and upcycled art at Pitt Meadows gallery

Love of Landscapes on display until Mar. 31

Maple Ridge Earth Day contests celebrate health

Deadline for the poetry and photo contests is Mar. 8.

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

VIDEO: B.C. student invents better way to ship baby chicks

Langley teen applies to patent innovative design

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Most Read