Concrete is being poured for new leisure centre pools. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge’s indoor pool redo in final months

Structural work done, with target opening to be late summer

The City of Maple Ridge keeps working towards a late-summer opening of the swimming pool complex at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. Its latest video shows change rooms and reception area and new leisure pool roughed in.

The $10-million renovation and rebuild will feature a new lobby, leisure pool, beach entrance, hot tub, and doors that open on to the patio.

City of Maple Ridge Fred Armstrong said the next 10 days will see major progress, noting that the concrete pool deck was being poured on Friday.


