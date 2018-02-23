Maple Ridge’s new community centre closer to construction

Designs almost done, another public consultation, project completion by August 2019

(Contributed) The new school and South Albion Community Centre. View of new school and South Albion Community Centre, looking from southwest. (Contributed) View of new school and South Albion Community Centre, looking from southwest. (Contributed)

The city’s new Albion Community Centre is up for one last round of consultation before the ground breaks in October and the doors open in August 2019, about the same time as classes begin at the new elementary school at the same location.

Maple Ridge council, on Tuesday, had a look at the architect’s latests designs for the new centre, which will be built in tandem with a new $24-million South Albion elementary school on 104th Avenue, just east of 240th Street.

The city has budgeted $8.5 million for the new community centre and just received voter approval for borrowing that as one of eight recreation upgrades.

Designs will be finalized in a few weeks, followed by a final open house, then a building permit that will allow the work to begin in the fall.

“We just have to move it along,” said Coun. Craig Speirs.

The major feature of the building will be a “great room” that could serve as a gymnasium or theatre. Storage space will be nearby for local theatre groups to put their props. There will also be three other rooms, plus a commercial kitchen that could offer culinary training.

“When you build a building like this, it has to be quality,” said Speirs.

Coun. Corisa Bell suggested that parts of the project be decorated with historical photos of either Maple Ridge or Albion, citing the waterfront area of New Westminster as an example.

Council earlier decided to consider contracting the operation of the building out to the YMCA.

That would cost about another $100,000 a year, but in return the city would benefit from programming that the association could offer. That decision hasn’t been made, however.

“The building itself going to be an amazing. It’s a really unique setting,” said parks and recreation general manager Kelly Swift.

The project backs on to a treed, green space area and trails.

Depending on funding available, and feasibility, the new centre could have solar cells on the roof, geothermal heating, and stormwater infiltration so that rainwater gets absorbed into the ground rather than wash into the sewers.

Combining a new school with a community hall will improve the programs and access to facilities for students and the community at large, Swift added.

“When we put all our chips in together, we can do more together on a site.”

Depending on demand in the community, there could also be daycare spots to complement those that will be in the new school.

Coun. Bob Masse said the costs of environmentally friendly features have to be weigh carefully.