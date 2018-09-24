(From left) Alicia Erenli, Christy Kellington at Youth Wellness Centre, along with Vicki Kipps, with Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services and psychiatrist Dr. Britt Bright are preparing for arrival Foundry program in a year and a half. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge’s Youth Wellness Centre has a new home

Flood sped up relocation to Lougheed Highway

The Youth Wellness Centre has a new temporary home, which will become a permanent one.

The centre, which offers one-stop medical, psychological and personal counselling to kids up to age 24, is now located at 22932 Lougheed Hwy., next to the Frogstone Grill.

The centre had been planning to move to that location, anyways, but the flash flood on Sept. 14 in downtown Maple Ridge swamped its previous location, in the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Eventually, the centre will become part of the Foundry program, which is located across B.C.

That will require expansion and renovations of the new location to provide an area of 5,645 sq. feet.

Those renovations will require fundraising to cover the costs, said Ron Antalek, chairperson of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation board.

Thursday night was the first in the centre’s new location, said Vicki Kipps, with Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services, which manages the centre.

The Options of Sexual Health Clinic is also at the new location.

“We don’t have to raise the same amount that we would have for building construction, but we still need … somewhat significant fundraising for the renovations and the on-going operations,” Kipps said.

Antalek said the new location will be next to the sports fields at Thomas Haney secondary, which will become a great youth hub.

“It’s going to be a major youth hub. It’s going to be exciting and Foundry will be a part of it.”

A full grand opening should take place next spring.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Previous story
An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.
Next story
Man in custody after three people attacked on Queensborough Bridge

Just Posted

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Maple Ridge’s Youth Wellness Centre has a new home

Flood sped up relocation to Lougheed Highway

On Cooking: Building the perfect sandwich or burger

Secret lies in placement of all ingredients.

Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Glenwood elementary teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Maple Ridge writers and readers fest for anyone who loves books

Great Canadian Literature Tea tickets selling fast

WATCH: ARMS celebrates 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day

Activities took place all day on Sunday at the Allco Fish Hatchery

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge students send books to fire-destroyed school, teen stabbed in Surrey park and more

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Man in custody after three people attacked on Queensborough Bridge

Incident occurred Sunday

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Most Read