Marc Dalton on the verge of victory in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Conservative incumbent has big lead, still thousands of votes to count

Marc Dalton and wife Marlene with Conservative supporters celebrating what appeared to be an election night win. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Incumbent Marc Dalton was poised to reclaim his seat as the Conservative MP of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge as election night came to an end.

He celebrated with volunteers at their party headquarters in downtown Maple Ridge. There are still more than 3,000 outstanding mail-in ballots, but his lead was strong enough that the Conservatives were confident of victory.

With 172 out of 181 polls having reported, Dalton had a lead of more than 2,000 votes.

“I’m optimistic, but it’s not in the bag yet,” said Dalton. “I’m hopeful to be re-elected, and it would be a tremendous honour to represent this community, and I want to do so to my best possible capacity.”

As he was being interviewed, a party worker came up with a phone to show him that he had been declared by a television outlet, and walked away whooping.

“I’ve now been declared…” said Dalton.

He expected the trend of him taking some 37 per cent of the vote to hold as the remaining votes are counted.

“I’ve been to 5,000-6,000 doors personally, and our team has been to approaching 20,000 doors, and we had a good sense of where things are at,” said Dalton. “The numbers are pretty much what I expected.”

“It was a competitive race,” he said. “It was tough. It’s was a grind.”

Dalton had 16,722 votes, and in second place was the NDP’s Phil Klapwyk with 14,668, for 32 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate Ahmed Yousef was sitting in third with 11,325, for 25 per cent of the vote.

Klapwyk was not conceding late Monday.

“We feel really good,” he said. “It’s really important that every vote gets counted.”

“Congratulations to the other candidates.”

He said the country is in the same position after this election as it was before, as Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party will again form government.

“Locally, I thought there was a lot more impetus to change than was shown in the local results,” said Klapwyk.

The local results may not be known until Tuesday or later, as there were more than 3,000 mail-in ballots to account for. Counting of those votes cannot begin until Tuesday afternoon. Elections Canada has said it could take four days before the final vote tallies are in.

Even without a Green Party candidate this election, it is still a six-way race in the riding.

PPC candidate Juliuss Hoffmann had five per cent of the vote, Independent Steven Ranta one per cent, and Peter Buddle of the Rhinoceros Party 0.3 per cent.

Dalton had been a provincial politician, and the former two-term Liberal MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission was first elected to federal Parliament in the October 2019 election.

Dalton earned 19,650 votes, or 36 per cent of the vote, beating incumbent Liberal MP Dan Ruimy who had 16,215 votes, or 30 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate John Mogk came third with 12,958 votes, for 24 per cent.