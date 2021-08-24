Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

Students will be in class full time this fall

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Students, teachers and staff will be returning to full-time classes this fall, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 24), along with a requirement for masking in all indoor spaces for Grades 4 and up. Teachers, other school staff and visitors will also be required to mask up.

The locations where masks must be worn will include classrooms and school buses. Children in kindergarten to Grade 3 will be encouraged to wear a mask, Whiteside added.

Children ages 12 and older have been able to receive the Pfizer vaccine for multiple months. Whiteside said that 72 per cent of those ages 12 to 17 have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while 57 per cent have received both doses.

However, COVID vaccines will not be mandated.

While the mask requirement will be the same this fall as the last school year, some things will be different. Whiteside said there will not be learning groups or cohorts because the province is in a different situation than last year with vaccines available for all ages 12 and older.

The education minister said that she could not say what percentage of school staff were vaccinated, noting that the province does not track immunization rates by occupation.

READ MORE: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools