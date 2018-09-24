Memorial being planned for Maple Ridge man everybody loved

People are getting together and trying to sort out a way and a time and place say to goodbye to someone who touched thousands in his daily life.

Pete Seigo died early Friday, prompting an outpouring of grief and well wishes from those who encountered him, either outside the 7-Eleven on Laity Street or in front of the Chevron gas station on 216th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

A “Farewell Peter” gathering is being organized for next week in Memorial Peace Park, but the date for that hasn’t been confirmed. The preliminary time and place is Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ashley Paine said she wanted to do something in his memory. The event will be just an informal occasion and anybody who wants to say a few words, can do so.

“Just the community coming together. Pete was really special to all of us.”

Her parents went to school with Pete and her parents told her, if she ever needed help, just go to Pete, who would help out. Paine just introduced Pete to her kids a few months ago and told them the same thing.

There’s also discussion about naming a memorial bench or planting a tree in his honour.

The family might also open their service to the public, although no date has been set.

Sandra Ralston, Pete’s stepsister, liked both ideas.

“I think that would be wonderful,” Ralston said of the bench, “that and a tree because he always loved to be outside.

“That’s how he chose his life to be. He wanted to be outdoors.”

Someone suggested that the bench be located outside the Chevron, where Pete whiled away the time.

She added that he always had a place to live, but instead lived outside. In recent years, he lived at Beckman House on Dewdney Trunk Road, where he stayed at night, but spent all day outside. Before that, he lived in a nearby trailer court.

Ralston said that his feet were amputated about a decade ago after a cold snap hit while he was sleeping in the bushes.

“We were all in shock.”

Losing his feet bothered him.

“He liked to be able to walk and wander.”

Ralson said that Pete was about eight years older than him and was always a prankster.

“He was very protective, even though he liked to scare me when our parents went out and there were storms. It was cute.”

She’s gratified by the amount of sympathy being extended after his death, but she’s not surprised. He was well liked, and a gentle soul, she added. “He’s the kindest, gentlest there is.”

News of his death drew hundreds of online comments. “Was nice talking to you Pete, you always had a smile and a chat for me and my dogs when I would see you at the beer store and buy you a Tall Boy. Cheers to you,” said Dawn Romman.

“Rest in peace, Pete,” said Joyce Kiselbach. “You had a winning smile which you gave to many folks you encountered along the way.”

“So sorry to hear this,” added Mary E. Ward. “Now you can truly rest and be free with no wheelchair, Pete.”