Metro making parks announcement in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows and Metro are making an announcement today in the Codd Wetland Ecological Conservancy Area.

Metro Vancouver is making an announcement regarding the expansion of its regional parks on Monday morning in Pitt Meadows “amid unprecedented demand, development pressure and climate change.”

The event will be streamed live from Codd Wetland Ecological Conservancy Area in Pitt Meadows, which is closed to the public. The Codd Wetland is located in the Pitt River Valley.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m.

Among the speakers will be Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall and John McEwen of Metro’s regional parks committee.



