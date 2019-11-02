The George Massey tunnel is considered B.C.’s worst traffic congestion point, and unable to withstand a major earthquake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metro Vancouver board endorses 8-lane replacement for Massey Tunnel

Public consultation scheduled to take place in November and December, province says

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors has given their thumbs up to an eight-lane replacement project to fix the highly-congested George Massey Crossing.

The immersed-tube tunnel concept was endorsed by the board Friday following recommendations put forward by a task force dedicated to determining the next steps to fix the problematic bottleneck.

ALSO READ: Bridge or tunnel? Metro Vancouver to decide on Massey crossing recommendation

Other options looked at by the task force included a six-to-eight-lane bridge and a more expensive deep-bored tunnel.

The approval marks a significant step in the years-long call by many Metro Vancouver mayors to fix the accident-prone crossing – a call to action met with a promise from the BC Liberals to be solved with a 10-lane bridge. But the Horgan government paused the project and ordered a third-party review before scrapping that option.

The newly-endorsed tunnel project includes nine conditions to the B.C. government, including First Nations and environmental concerns and that the replacement be complete by 2026-27.

ALSO READ: B.C. premier hints at twin-tunnel plan for George Massey Tunnel

The province says on its website that public consultation is tentatively scheduled for November and December.

