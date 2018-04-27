(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

In a second vote, Metro Vancouver board members have instead chosen to oppose a bylaw that would give them a bigger pension and a pay raise, following public controversy.

“I think we should be applauded for actually listening to the public after making a decision instead of putting our heads down and plowing on,” board chair and Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore said.

Last month, the regional district board had voted to give themselves a retroactive pension of up to $11,000, despite some councillors questioning the move ahead of the October municipal election.

The 40 members had agreed to a retirement allowance of 10.2 per cent of earnings, which is about $1,100, for all members who choose to leave or are not re-elected, going back to 2007, and about $1,500 per year going forward.

Federal legislation had recently changed so that a portion of municipal politicians’ pay would be taxed as income.

The cost to Metro Vancouver taxpayers would be about $498,000 in retroactive retirement earnings, and $62,500 per year going forward, as part of the regional district’s annual budget.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver board gives themselves $1,100-per-year pension

But in the boardroom Friday, where some members who were not present for the first vote spoke up, the decision to drop the increases was unanimous.

Vancouver councillor Andrea Reimer, who mentioned her $90,000 salary, said while remuneration is needed, it doesn’t have to be so attractive to convince people to join public office, but instead be “fair and reasonable.”

But Delta Mayor Lois Jackson said being on the board does come at a cost, when trying to balance those duties with running a local government.

“It’s not cheap. You have to give up your job basically to work here,” Jackson said.

Board members receive a per-meeting stipend for the part-time position of $387 for meetings up to four hours, and $775 for meetings over four hours.

Members did pass a new motion, introduced by Moore, to direct staff to create a third-party review panel and initiate a review of other regional districts on how they handle remuneration and benefits.

The results of that review would be brought back after the October election.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run
Next story
World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read