Mike Morden was sworn in as the new Mayor of Maple Ridge Tuesday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Morden makes inaugural address as new mayor of Maple Ridge

Swearing of Oath of Office for new council

Mike Morden gave his inaugural address Tuesday as the new mayor of Maple Ridge.

“I am truly humbled by the electorate who not only delivered a strong message, who also gave us a very diverse group of councillors to represent the people,” Morden said during his address.

“The election is now over. The voters have clearly spoken and with that comes tremendous responsibility. It is now time to get to work for the people,” he added.

“We aren’t a small city anymore and with that comes urban problems.

“The truth is, we have a serious drug problem. We have a tent city that must come to an end. But we must be mindful of the fact that people are dealing with physical and mental problems, as well as persons who find themselves at risk or without a home,” said Morden, committing to work with senior governments to get people the help that they need.

“Everything from transportation to seniors and affordable housing, to health care and particularly detox treatment and long-term recovery programs. Locally, we have a lot of work to do,” Morden said.

He also pledged to make the community safe by working with police and bylaws, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association and private security, along with programs that can be initiated in tandem.

The inaugural council meeting included the Oath of Office by councillors Judy Dueck, Chelsa Meadus, Ryan Svendsen, Kiersten Duncan, Gordy Robson and Ahmed Yousef.

Madison Oleschak sang the Canadian national anthem and there was a First Nation blessing of council.

Previous story
Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Just Posted

Morden makes inaugural address as new mayor of Maple Ridge

Swearing of Oath of Office for new council

Teaching transit 101

Showing seniors public transportation is not as intimidating as it seems

Horne signs to play with UBC Thunderbirds

Maple Ridge athlete won national softball bronze last summer

Maple Ridge residents surprised by flooding

Heavy rain swamps homes near North Alouette River

Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Most Read