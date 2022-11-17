Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

An exception being made for troops representing the Armed Forces in court

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being banned from wearing their military uniforms during civilian trials.

The Armed Forces issued an order to that effect today, saying the ban will take effect on Dec. 1.

There is an exception for troops representing the Armed Forces in court.

The military is not explicitly saying why it is changing its rules, but Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the move follows concerns from survivors of sexual misconduct in September.

That is when Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, elicited an outcry when he wore his uniform in civilian court while being tried for sexual assault.

Fortin has maintained his innocence, and a judge is scheduled to render a verdict in the case on Dec. 5.

RELATED: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault

Law and justiceMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Metro hires Katzie artist for murals in Maple Ridge
Next story
Kokanee Glacier can’t be saved

Just Posted

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, is responsible for distributing grants in lieu of municipal property tax on behalf of the provincial government. (The News)
Maple Ridge receives more than $860,000 in annual provincial grant money

Map shows large power outage impacting customers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
Large power outage puts 1,400 in the dark in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life

Katzie artist Rain Pierre has created murals for the Metro facilities on Golden Ears Way. This is part of one mural. (Special to The News)
Metro hires Katzie artist for murals in Maple Ridge