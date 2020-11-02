Missing man found dead in Maple Ridge residence

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, has been found deceased in a residence in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man who went missing over a week ago has been found dead at a residence in the city.

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, went missing on Saturday, Oct. 24, and was last seen leaving his apartment at 11:30 p.m.

Police located his body on Friday, Oct. 30.

“While foul play in Mr. Nadessan’s death is not suspected at this time, the circumstances following his death require further investigation by police” said a police press release. “Mr. Nadessan’s family had not seen or heard from him for several days which is considered to be out of character for him.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are requesting public assistance in determining the circumstances leading up to and following his death. The BC Coroners Services has been notified and is involved.

He was recorded leaving his apartment near the west end of the Haney Bypass, and was seen in the downtown core of Maple Ridge at around midnight.

Police are still piecing together the final movements of Mr. Nadessan. If you have any information please contact Cpl. Peter Westra at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



