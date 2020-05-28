B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legilsature, May 25, 2020. (B.C. government)

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

B.C. reported nine new positive tests for COVID-19 on May 28, with a single case at a Port Coquitlam senior residence bringing the number of coronavirus outbreaks in health care settings to 16.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of B.C.’s worst outbreaks, at the federal prison Mission Institution has been declared over. Lessons learned from that outbreak, which affected more than 100 people, have been applied by Corrections Canada to their prisons across the country, Henry said.

B.C.’s continued easing of pandemic restrictions continues with changes to farmer’s markets. Henry announced that non-food items may now be sold at farmers’ markets, and tables for eating local food are allowed, with spacing similar to what has been permitted for pubs and restaurants.

RELATED: B.C.’s dependence on foreign farmworkers revealed

RELATED: B.C. business ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of extra sick pay

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that two more residents of long-term care homes in Fraser Health have died, bringing the number of deaths in those facilities to 93. While that is a tragedy, B.C.’s efforts since the first care home outbreak have prevented the widespread deaths seen in Ontario, Quebec and in other countries, Dix said.

Dix updated the effort to catch up on the estimated 30,000 scheduled surgeries that were postponed due to pandemic preparation in hospitals. B.C. health facilities completed 27,349 surgical procedures in the past week, up 3,817 from the previous week, and more than 6,000 patients have been contacted to reschedule procedures, Dix said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

Fire at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge

No injuries reported

LETTER: Petition author angered by Pitt Meadows mayor

One opponent of the North Lougheed redevelopment calls Bill Dingwall’s reaction ‘dismissive’

Maple Ridge playgrounds set to reopen June 1

Health and safety protocols remain in place

ON COOKING: Chef goes a little over the top integrating bacon

His unexpected jam recipe is garnering attention in kitchens and at fair alike

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Chilliwack teachers, assistants concerned with lack of PPE guidelines ahead of school reopening

As schools get ready to open, many worry measures won’t be enough to protect students from COVID-19

Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said it was like a horror movie when caught COVID-19

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Cloverdale youth pastor’s sexual-assault sentencing delayed

Samuel Emerson due to return to Surrey Provincial Court in August

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Most Read