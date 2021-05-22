New childcare spaces are being created in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

New childcare spaces are being created in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

More child care coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Province announces more than 100 new spaces in each city

There will be 110 new daycare spaces created in Maple Ridge, and another 115 in Pitt Meadows, the province announced on Friday morning.

The Family Education and Support Centre is renovating space in a former elementary school on 272 Street, to create 110 new child care spaces for the Under the Tree Child Care Centre in Maple Ridge.

The additional spaces will include 24 spaces for infants and toddlers, 38 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten and 48 spaces for school-age children. Services provided include child care, family support services, parent programs and resource referrals. Completion of the facility is expected by the end of the year.

Discovery Playhouse Children’s Society in Pitt Meadows is a partnership between the City of Pitt Meadows and the Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation to create an integrated child care facility with a family-oriented, affordable rental housing development. This facility will be located adjacent to Pitt Meadows Elementary school. It will create 83 new child care spaces – 12 spaces for infants and toddlers, 26 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, 25 spaces for school-aged children and 20 preschool spaces. Completion is expected by July 2024.

“Pitt Meadows is proud to be home to many hardworking families, and our city council is committed to making sure that parents and children in our community get the support and care they need,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“With limited child care spaces affecting families all over the region, we are grateful for the provincial support in helping to fund these essential and much-needed new spaces.”

Bright Butterfly Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows is a new facility that will create 32 new child care spaces, including 16 spaces for infants and toddlers and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. The centre will be fully accessible, including wheelchair ramps, accessible washrooms, a new HVAC system, washable vinyl flooring and a private playground with new equipment. Staff will be fluent in English, Farsi, Armenian and Turkish. Completion is expected by the end of May 2021.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows closing doors on non-profit daycare

READ ALSO: Horgan promises more child care at $10 per day during Maple Ridge visit

The province has funded almost 26,000 new licensed spaces since the launch of its Childcare BC initiative, more than 6,000 of which are now open, according to a government press release. An additional 4,370 spaces, funded through the 2017 Budget Update and the Early Learning and Child Care agreement with the Government of Canada, takes the total number of new child care spaces funded since July 2017 to more than 29,300.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Daycaremaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey
Next story
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Just Posted

Navdeep Thandi has recently been “experimenting” with the family’s new drone and managed to capture “a few nice shots” around Maple Ridge, including Alouette Lake and the Thomas Haney Secondary/Telosky Hill area of town. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As viewed from on high

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)
New RCMP superintendent feels ready for challenges of the position

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows’ new top cop wants focus on more grassroots policing

New childcare spaces are being created in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
More child care coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Province announces more than 100 new spaces in each city

City of Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation receive grant for emergency support services. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows and Katzie another step closer to prepping for an emergency

$36,000 grant for emergency supplies

Golden Ears Provincial Park is expected to be busy this Victoria Day long weekend. (The News file)
Thousands expected at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks this Victoria Day long weekend

Operating manager urging public to be patient

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

Most Read