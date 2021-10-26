Morning, early afternoon BC Ferries sailings full between Victoria, Vancouver

With most sailings between the mainland and Victoria cancelled Monday due to the storm, BC Ferries is looking at a busy day Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m., all of the morning sailings from Tsawwassen were full, as well as the 1 p.m. The 3 p.m. sailing had 20 per cent availability while the 5 and 7 p.m. sailings were approximately 30 per cent, and the 9 p.m. had about 16 per cent.

An extra sailing at 1 a.m. Tuesday was added to help alleviate some of the backlogs.

From the Swartz Bay side, all morning sailings and the 1 p.m. sailing were full. The 3 p.m. was reporting 18 per cent availability, with the 5 p.m. sitting at 21 per cent, the 7 p.m. at 33 per cent and the 9 p.m. at 53 per cent.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point weren’t quite as full. As of 9 a.m., the first three sailings of the day were full with the 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. sailings sitting at about 12 per cent availability. The reversal of the route has even more availability with a little room still left on the 10:15 a.m. departing Duke Point. The 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. sailings are sitting at about 14 per cent.

The 10:40 a.m. sailing between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay is full but other sailings on this route still have some availability.

There is also some availability on the route between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands.

For current conditions, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

READ MORE: Most Monday sailings cancelled between Victoria, Vancouver

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry