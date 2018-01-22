Most TVs and screens alit during weekend wind in Maple Ridge

Wind had its effect on weekend in Maple Ridge on 121st Avenue. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge weathered the windy weekend relatively easily, with the power only going out for an hour on Sunday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, 1,453 homes were in the dark in Maple Ridge and parts of Langley on Sunday afternoon, but only for an hour from about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The area affected was the same affected last week and is west of 232nd Street and south of Lougheed Highway and east of Best Street. Trees falling on to wires was the cause of the outages.

Another 557 homes in parts of Langley and in east Maple Ridge between Ruskin and Thornhill were also dark from 7:15 a.m. to 1:21 p.m.

A handful of homes in Hammond and in Thornhill were also dark for a few hours.

There are no outages reported in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows this morning.