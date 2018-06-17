A man was sent to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a Mini Cooper in Burnaby Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

A 28-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Burnaby late Saturday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP say that the motorcycle was headed southbound on Griffiths Drive just before 5 p.m. when it hit a Mini Cooper in the intersection on 18th Avenue. Reports say that the car was turning into the Edmonds SkyTrain station.

The motorcycle driver was thrown onto the ground and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating but say that speed might be a factor in the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute
Next story
Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Just Posted

Gardening: Raise a glass for dad

Beer in its numerous incarnations is one of the oldest manmade beverages.

All aboard – West Coast Express ridership surging

TransLink says May brought new records in transit use

Summer arrives with a heat wave

Temperatures hitting the low 30s in coming days

Global 6K for Water ran in Maple Ridge

World Vision event raises funds for African water projects

Burrards lose to Shamrocks in Victoria

Dickson adds three goals to league-leading total

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Most Read