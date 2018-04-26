(Contributed) A 2009 Suzuki motorcycle is impounded after the driver was caught traveling 158 kilometres per hour going over the Pitt River Bridge Wednesday morning.

Motorcyclist caught going 158 km/hr over Pitt River Bridge

Vehicle was impounded and a stiff fine was levied

A motorcyclist was caught Wednesday going over the Pitt River Bridge at twice the speed limit.

The 25-year-old rider from Coquitlam was clocked by the Ridge Meadows RCMP traffic unit going 158 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone.

RCMP issued the driver a ticket for $483 and his 2009 Suzuki was impounded for seven days.

“It’s been a long winter and cool wet spring, and with the start of some warmer weather, we’re expecting to see more motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists out and about in our communities. Do your part to keep yourself and others safe by slowing down and looking around,” said RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

She also said that getting caught for excessive speeding includes three points on your driving record.

